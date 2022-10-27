Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0572 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $2,877.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00133751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00252193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,719,903 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

