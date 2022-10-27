Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

