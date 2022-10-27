NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NBTB stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

