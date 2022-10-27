NCR (NYSE:NCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

NCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 1,621,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NCR by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

