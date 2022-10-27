NCR (NYSE:NCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.
NCR Price Performance
NCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 1,621,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.