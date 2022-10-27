NCS Multistage (NCSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 5,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.52. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
