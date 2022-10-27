NCS Multistage (NCSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 5,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.52. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NCS Multistage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.