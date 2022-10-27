Needham & Company LLC Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $30.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 95,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.51.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 109.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.