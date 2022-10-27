New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Short Interest Update

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NPAB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 600,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,640. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

