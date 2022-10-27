New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 235,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,516,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 80.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
