Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $58.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 374,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,137. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

