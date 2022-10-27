NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 12.83 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 11.06 and a one year high of 17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.12.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 12,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 12.56 per share, with a total value of 158,494.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,761,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,245,369.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 12,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 12.28 per share, for a total transaction of 616,529.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,559 shares of company stock valued at $998,089 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

