Nexum Price Up 3.4% This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $329,296.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

