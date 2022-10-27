Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,729 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 82.6% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $9.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,729. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

