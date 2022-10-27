Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

