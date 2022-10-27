Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 2,193.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 168,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,334. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

