Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.95.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.45. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

