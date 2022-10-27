North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 5.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 7,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.01.

About North Atlantic Acquisition

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

