NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

