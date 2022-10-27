Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $531.58. 45,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $535.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.