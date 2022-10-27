NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NWHUF stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

