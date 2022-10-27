Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 464,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $192.00. 236,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,005. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.14.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.