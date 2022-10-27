Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $457.99. 51,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.