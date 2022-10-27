Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,718,334. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

