Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 89,021 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 110,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.1% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.06. 1,454,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,575,096. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

