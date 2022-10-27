Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.79

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 508,184 shares.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
