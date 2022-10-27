Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.