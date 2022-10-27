Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 7,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 179.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

