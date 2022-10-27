Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 7,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
