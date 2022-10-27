Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.28

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 145.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

