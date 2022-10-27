Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.28

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
