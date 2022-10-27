NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC opened at $66.62 on Thursday. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

Get NVE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVE Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth $396,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.