NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
NVE Stock Performance
NVEC opened at $66.62 on Thursday. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.