NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. NVE has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Get NVE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in NVE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 1,251.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.