NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,724,512. The company has a market cap of $320.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

