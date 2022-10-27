Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 83.2% in October

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Onion Global Stock Down 10.0 %

Onion Global stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 26,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Onion Global has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Onion Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

