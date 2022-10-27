Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 28.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 135,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

