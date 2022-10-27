Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.58

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.58 ($10.80) and traded as low as €9.40 ($9.59). Orange shares last traded at €9.49 ($9.69), with a volume of 7,702,820 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday.
Orange Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.57.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Read More
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.