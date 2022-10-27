Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 93.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

