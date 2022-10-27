Orchid Price Tops $0.0942 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.04 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.63 or 1.00010869 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003457 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00045002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09532803 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,740,758.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.