Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 2,756.5% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Orion Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Acquisition by 19.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 183.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Orion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.