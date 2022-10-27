Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.91. 321,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 813,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.