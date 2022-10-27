Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.7 %

OC stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

