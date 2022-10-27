Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.01 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

