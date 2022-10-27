PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PageGroup Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of MPGPF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.
PageGroup Company Profile
