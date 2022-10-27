PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PageGroup Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of MPGPF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

