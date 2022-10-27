PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.00. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

PAID Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

PAID Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.