PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.00. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
PAID Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.
PAID Company Profile
PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAID (PAYD)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.