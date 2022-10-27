Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on December 9th

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Park National Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $145.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Park National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

