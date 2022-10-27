Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.36 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004885 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $939.76 million and $13.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019382 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
