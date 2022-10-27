PAX Gold Price Hits $1,651.73 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $537.16 million and $9.62 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,651.73 or 0.08118752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,199.63 or 0.30052436 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.