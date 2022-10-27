PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.55

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 11592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PBF Logistics Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 493,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 175,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 79.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 88,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

