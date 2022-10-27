Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. 62,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.