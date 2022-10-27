Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 501,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $126.93.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.