Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pentair by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.