PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,273. The company has a market cap of $246.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.5% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

