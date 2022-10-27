Petix & Botte Co Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $278.78. 3,162,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,124,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

